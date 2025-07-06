Cowboys, Texans contribute $500,000 each for flood relief in Texas

NFL teams rely upon community support. It’s fitting for those franchises to support the community in times of need.

Horrific flash flooding in Texas has claimed 59 lives, with 11 young girls who were attending a summer camp still missing. Both the Texans and the Cowboys have donated $500,000 to the relief and recovery efforts.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country has endured,” Texans ownership said in a statement issued on Saturday. “We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are preating they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

The Cowboys made their announcement on Sunday.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country,” the Cowboys said, “especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones. This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army’s critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief and long-term recovery efforts.”

Donations to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief fund can be made here. Donations to the American Red Cross’s disaster relief fund can be made here.