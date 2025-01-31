 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Cowboys to have second OC interview with Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams

  
Published January 31, 2025 10:49 AM

The Cowboys may be closing in on hiring their next offensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams will interview with the team at their facility on Friday. Adams had a remote interview with the team earlier this week.

Adams joined the Cardinals staff after Jonathan Gannon was hired as their head coach in 2023. He spent the previous four years with the Colts as an assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week that the team is looking for a coordinator who is “outstanding” in the run game. The Cardinals finished seventh in the league in rushing yards during the 2024 season.