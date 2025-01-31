Cowboys to have second OC interview with Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams

The Cowboys may be closing in on hiring their next offensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams will interview with the team at their facility on Friday. Adams had a remote interview with the team earlier this week.

Adams joined the Cardinals staff after Jonathan Gannon was hired as their head coach in 2023. He spent the previous four years with the Colts as an assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week that the team is looking for a coordinator who is “outstanding” in the run game. The Cardinals finished seventh in the league in rushing yards during the 2024 season.