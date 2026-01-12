 Skip navigation
Cowboys to interview DL coach Aaron Whitecotton for their coordinator opening

  
Published January 12, 2026 03:53 PM

The Cowboys will interview defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton for their vacant defensive coordinator position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The Cowboys have also requested Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Whitecotton joined Matt Eberflus’ staff a year ago, his first season in Dallas.

He spent the previous four seasons in the same position on the Jets’ staff. He also coached for the 49ers, Bills, and Jaguars before joining Robert Saleh’s staff with the Jets.

It would be a surprise if the Cowboys chose to promote Whitecotton, considering the struggles of the defense. Dallas ranked last in points allowed in 2025, giving up a team-record 511 points.

But the Cowboys traded edge rusher Micah Parsons just before the start of the season.