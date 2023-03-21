Cowboys to re-sign Dante Fowler

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive player.

Dallas is re-signing edge rusher Dante Fowler to a one-year deal, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Fowler, who turns 29 in August, appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Cowboys last year, recording 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. He also had two forced fumbles and two passes defensed, playing 30 percent of Dallas’ defensive snaps.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Fowler spent his first three-plus seasons with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Rams midway through the 2018 season. He posted a career-high 11.5 sacks for Los Angeles in 2019 before signing a multi-year deal with the Falcons before the 2020 season.

Fowler recorded 7.5 sacks in 28 games for Atlanta and was released in Feb. 2022.

In 108 career games with 40 starts, Fowler has posted 41.0 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, 68 QB hits, 12 forced fumbles, and 16 passes defensed.