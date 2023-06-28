Cowboys will have 12 open practices in Oxnard

The Cowboys are returning to Oxnard, California, for the 17th time in their 64-year history. The 2023 training camp will mark the 44th year the team has trained in Southern California.

Twelve of the Cowboys’ practices in Oxnard will be open to fans, beginning on Wednesday, July 26, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Their final open practice at the Residence Inn at River Ridge is Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. PT.

The open practices are free to the public and no ticket is required. Public entry will open two hours before practice.

The team’s Back Together Weekend will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 29. Fans can enjoy live music, appearances by Cowboys’ alumni and a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing. The opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. PT, with remarks from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the Cowboys will host a Heroes Appreciation Day for military personnel and first responders.

After returning home following the preseason game at Seattle on Aug. 19, the Cowboys will continue training camp at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Selected practices at their home training facility will be open to the public, with the schedule for those dates announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.dallascowboys.com/TrainingCamp .