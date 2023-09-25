Cowboys will work to regroup after “humbling” loss to Cardinals

The Cowboys came into Sunday as heavy favorites to improve to 3-0 by beating the Cardinals, but they wound up getting punched in the face by the previously winless Cardinals.

Arizona won 28-16 while putting up 222 rushing yards against a Cowboys defense that only allowed 10 points over the first two weeks of the season. The offense only scored one touchdown on five trips into the red zone as all of the success of the first two weeks came to a crashing end.

Quarterback Dak Prescott called it a “humbling” loss and head coach Mike McCarthy agreed with that sentiment.

“The reality is we’re 2-1,” head coach Mike McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “We’re gonna fully expect to win every week. Obviously, we’re disappointed. We’re disappointed we’re leaving here without a win, but this is part of the journey. It’s part of the humbling component of the National Football League. Every experience gives you an opportunity to grow. We need to grow from this experience.”

Prescott was asked if the game was a wake-up call for the team. He repeated that it was a humbling defeat, but noted that the media had “put us on top of the world” and that there’s only been “one undefeated team in this league” while saying the team now has to refocus ahead of a Week Four matchup with the Patriots.