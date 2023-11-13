Cowboys win 12th in a row at home, leaving Jerry Jones dreaming of home playoff game

The Cowboys are killing opponents at home this season.

Part of it is the quarterbacks the team has faced, but the Cowboys have established a true home-field advantage.

They have won 12 in a row at AT&T Stadium, dating to early last season. Their last loss at home was a 19-3 setback to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the 2022 season opener.

The Cowboys are 4-0 at home this season, having outscored the Jets (with Zach Wilson), the Patriots (with Mac Jones), the Rams (with Matthew Stafford for only a half) and the Giants (with Tommy DeVito) 160-50. Their remaining home games are against the Commanders, Seahawks, Eagles and Lions.

“Well, first of all, I’ve never in my years in the NFL seen that kind of home run, using a baseball term here, but that kind of run at home,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s 49-17 victory over the Giants. “That is inordinate for the NFL. I think it says everything about the energy we get — fans, all the things that you have when you get to play at home. But I would say that it reflects, really, that we don’t take away from this team playing at a level that can earn that kind of scores. Their playing at a level at home that’ll do that. That just gives us a lot of promise. I don’t want to put the lid on our fans enthusiasm about this team.”

The Cowboys’ three losses this season were on the road. They currently trail the Eagles by two games in the NFC East and will have to pass them to win the division and host a playoff game.

Dallas last hosted a playoff game in 2021, losing to the 49ers in the wild-card round.

Since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995, the Cowboys had home-field advantage twice. They lost in the divisional round to the Giants in 2007 and in the divisional round to the Packers in 2016.

“I do build that in. In other words, I flare early about not having a playoff game at home,” Jones said. “My point is, that’s when I think about our success, or the result of our success, it hits me right in the face that if you don’t have a certain kind of success, you won’t get a playoff game at home. That’s a big deal to me. You ask, and I’m saying, that’s a big deal. That’s not Super Bowl, but it’s a pretty significant thing to think about not having a playoff game at home. When I go to camp, I think about that. It’s a big deal. I know it is, is my point.”