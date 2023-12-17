Cowboys won’t have Malik Hooker, but Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore are active

The Cowboys won’t have safety Malik Hooker today.

He is among the team’s inactives after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Juanyeh Thomas is expected to replace Hooker.

The Cowboys, though, have receiver Brandin Cooks (illness), receiver Jalen Tolbert (illness) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (illness) active after they were listed as questionable.

The team’s other inactives besides Hooker are nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee), receiver Jalen Brooks, running back Deuce Vaughn, cornerback Eric Scott, offensive tackle Asim Richards and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Bills’ inactives are defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib), safety Micah Hyde (stinger), defensive tackle Poona Ford, offensive lineman Alec Anderson and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.