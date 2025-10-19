 Skip navigation
Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland joins CB Trevon Diggs among inactives

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:17 PM

The Cowboys already knew cornerback Trevon Diggs was out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders after a home accident left him with a concussion.

They also won’t have safety/core special teams player Juanyeh Thomas (migraine), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Toia, offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck) and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee).

Kneeland has 11 tackles and a sack in five games.

Thomas has played 204 defensive snaps and 103 on special teams and has totaled 22 tackles.

The Commanders’ inactives are wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (heel), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (groin), quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Ale Kaho, linebacker Kain Medrano, offensive guard Brandon Coleman and offensive tackle George Fant.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (hamstring) is active despite not practicing all week.