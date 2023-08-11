Curtis Samuel: Eric Bieniemy is tough because he wants the best out of us, I love it

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera raised some eyebrows this week when he said that some of his players have come to him with concerns about how intense new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is. But Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is thrilled with what Bieniemy is bringing to the team.

“I love the new offense,” Samuel told JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “Coach is going to give us a lot of opportunities to be the best we can be.”

As for Bieniemy’s intensity, Samuel says it should be welcomed by any player who wants a coach who will bring the best out of him.

“He’s a tough coach but nothing I’m not used to — it’s like a college environment,” Samuel said. “When you’ve got a coach like that that’s being tough and hard on you, he wants the best out of you. He’s not doing it for ego purpose or his own benefit, he wants the best out of you. And I feel like doing that kind of stuff brings the best out of players. I love it.”

During Bieniemy’s successful tenure as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, several players in Kansas City made similar comments about how Bieniemy made them better. That’s what Rivera brought Bieniemy to Washington to do.