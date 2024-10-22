 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
Chargers can't expect to win with five FGs

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
D.J. Humphries visiting with Giants on Tuesday

  
Published October 22, 2024 11:09 AM

The Giants are looking at bringing in some more offensive line help.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries is visiting with New York on Tuesday.

Humphries, 30, was a Cardinals first-round pick in 2015 and started 98 games for the team over nine seasons. He suffered a torn ACL late last year and was released by Arizona in March.

The Giants will be without their starting left tackle Andrew Thomas after he suffered a season-ending foot injury earlier this month.