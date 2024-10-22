D.J. Humphries visiting with Giants on Tuesday

The Giants are looking at bringing in some more offensive line help.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries is visiting with New York on Tuesday.

Humphries, 30, was a Cardinals first-round pick in 2015 and started 98 games for the team over nine seasons. He suffered a torn ACL late last year and was released by Arizona in March.

The Giants will be without their starting left tackle Andrew Thomas after he suffered a season-ending foot injury earlier this month.