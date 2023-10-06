D.J. Moore on being ruled out of bounds en route to end zone: “That really pissed me off”

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore scored three touchdowns in Thursday night’s win over the Commanders, but he was on his way to a fourth when the play was blown dead.

Moore was running along the sideline and had a path to the end zone when the officials ruled that he had stepped out of bounds. A frustrated Moore didn’t think he did.

“That really pissed me off because I was about to score. I could’ve had four touchdowns. The ref’s got to do his job, it is what it is, we got the win so I’m not too mad,” Moore said.

Replays didn’t show whether Moore was actually out of bounds or not, but once he was ruled out, a replay review couldn’t have overturned it. The questionable call didn’t have a big impact on a game that the Bears won 40-20, but Moore felt like he was robbed of a touchdown.