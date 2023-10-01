D.J. Wonnum’s 51-yard scoop-and-score gives Vikings 14-13 lead

The Vikings finally have the lead on the Panthers, but it took a defensive touchdown to get there.

Harrison Smith sacked Bryce Young, knocking the ball loose on the 12-yard loss, and D.J. Wonnum picked up the football and ran to the end zone.

It was Wonnum’s first career fumble recovery and first career touchdown.

He also has a sack, four tackles, a pass defensed and a tackle for loss.

Young is 16-of-21 for 136 yards.

The Panthers’ only touchdown came on a 99-yard, pick-six by Sam Franklin.