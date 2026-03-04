Dak Prescott: George Pickens can bet on himself if he has to play on tag

Dak Prescott is where George Pickens is now. The Cowboys quarterback played under the franchise tag in 2020, earning $31.409 million.

The Cowboys used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the Cowboys wide receiver, and he will play the 2026 season for $27.298 million unless the sides can reach terms on a long-term deal before July 15.

Prescott was asked on Wednesday what advice he would have for Pickens.

“Yeah, George loves football. That’s the one thing about it,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I just want him to know: Don’t change your love for football. Don’t get in the business mind of this.

“He played last year on [the final year of his rookie deal], right? So, if you can go $30 [million] whatever it is now, that’s the same thing I got when I franchised. Hey, go do it. At the end of the day, bet on yourself. He’s a hell of a player. Hopefully, we can get him long term and sign that, but if not, I think the way he plays the game, and the person he is, he’ll be just fine.”

Pickens wants to remain in Dallas on a long-term deal, but the Cowboys have a habit of dragging their feet on long-term deals. So, it remains to be seen whether the sides can reach an agreement or not.