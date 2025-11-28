 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys 28-21 lead

  
Published November 27, 2025 07:26 PM

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on an eight-play, 68-yard drive to grab the lead back from the Chiefs. After a successful 2-point conversion, Dallas leads Kansas City 28-21 with 11:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

George Pickens had 50 yards in receiving on the drive and caught the 2-point pass from Prescott.

Pickens has four catches for 72 yards, and Prescott has completed 22 of 33 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Pickens got them out of a hole with an 11-yard reception on second-and-goal from the 14. Javonte Williams scored on the next play on a 3-yard pass from Prescott.

The Cowboys have outgained the Chiefs 354 to 283.