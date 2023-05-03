 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: I trust my agent, Cowboys to get an extension done when it’s time

  
Published May 3, 2023 06:05 PM
It took almost two years before Dak Prescott got his second contract, signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March 2021. That deal runs through 2024.

The Cowboys would have saved money doing Prescott’s second contract sooner than later. They will save money doing his third contract sooner than later.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in February that the team has “a plan to ultimately extend” Prescott’s contract.

Prescott was asked Wednesday about an extension after recent deals for Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, among other quarterbacks. Prescott’s $40 million annual average is tied for eighth among quarterbacks.

“That’s something I leave to the Cowboys, and I leave to my agent,” Prescott said, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “They got it done years ago, and when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them. As Stephen has said, it might happen overnight. Who knows, right? But that’s not any of my concern or in my thought process.”

Prescott said his only concern this offseason is “for me to go in there and get better as best as I can.”

Prescott and the offensive staff have spent part of the offseason dissecting his league-leading 15 interceptions in 12 regular-season games and another two in two postseason games.