Dak Prescott: I’m not necessarily trying to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one year away from free agency, but he says he would consider staying with the Cowboys on a deal that doesn’t re-set the quarterback market.

Prescott talked to reporters at a charity event Friday night and said he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have talked about his contract situation but have not begun negotiations.

“I’m not trying to be the highest-paid, necessarily. We’ll wait until negotiations begin, and obviously want to put this team in the best situation,” Prescott said.

At the same time, Prescott said he’s not afraid to play out his contract and find out in 11 months if another team is willing to make him a better offer in free agency.

“I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you,” Prescott said. “I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player, and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and it’s where I am and it’s the focus. After the season, we’ll see where we’re at. If the future holds that, yeah, and if not, we’ll go from there.”

Prescott knows there are risks to playing in the final year of his contract, as he suffered a serious ankle injury while playing on the one-year franchise tag in 2020. But Prescott healed from that and signed a lucrative contract with the Cowboys in 2021 anyway, and he may be less than a year away from his next lucrative contract. Whether that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and whether that’s in Dallas or elsewhere, remains to be seen.