Dak Prescott is the betting favorite for Comeback Player of the Year

  
December 4, 2025

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has bounced back from a serious leg injury that forced him to miss most of last season and has been among the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and for that he’s the likely winner of the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

Prescott’s odds to win Comeback Player of the Year are currently -170 at DraftKings.com, making him a strong favorite.

In 2021, Prescott came in second place in Comeback Player of the Year voting, finishing behind Joe Burrow in a year when both quarterbacks were coming off serious injuries.

This year, the only other player with any significant chance of winning Comeback Player of the Year is Christian McCaffrey, whose odds are at +130.

The long shots are Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at +4000, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs at +5500 and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones at +6000.