Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott: I can’t imagine taking the field without him

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott: I can’t imagine taking the field without him

  
Published March 16, 2023 05:04 PM
nbc_pft_zekereleased_230316
March 16, 2023 08:47 AM
While the Cowboys are moving on from Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not counting out the possibility of him landing back in Dallas.

The Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in 2016, with Dak Prescott arriving 131 selections later in the same draft. The Ohio State running back’s arrival was greeted with great fanfare, while the Mississippi State quarterback was an afterthought.

Only preseason injuries to Kellen Moore and Tony Romo made Prescott the team’s starter, and now, seven years later, Prescott has outlasted Elliott in Dallas.

The Cowboys made Elliott’s release official Wednesday, something Prescott wasn’t prepared to face.

It’s tough ,” Prescott said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It really is. It’s tough. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grow up as men with this organization, I really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something that I don’t know if it has completely hit me yet.

“Obviously I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to just be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. I love that guy. Proud of him. I’m the No. 1 supporter for him no matter what.”

There’s a “slim ” chance Elliott returns on a greatly reduced deal. The Cowboys never were going to keep Elliott on a $10.9 million base salary and a cap number of $16.72 million for 2023, while owing him no more guaranteed money.

Even knowing it was coming didn’t prepare Prescott for Wednesday’s transaction.

Elliott and Prescott became fast friends after arriving as rookies. Now, they likely go their separate ways.

Only 10 players remain from Mike McCarthy’s arrival as head coach in 2020.

“To hear how much it has turned over, 10 is a big number at this point,” Prescott said. “I didn’t see this day coming. It’s part of the business.”

This offseason, the Cowboys also have said good-bye to another of Prescott’s close friends, Moore, who now is offensive coordinator of the Chargers after a mutual parting.

“Having all those guys depart, so many close friends, good teammates and not win a championship, and the urgency was there,” Prescott said. “But now as that’s turned over, realizing that I might blink and my career might be over with.

“The urgency is now. It’s now or never. It’s as simple as that. No sugarcoating it.”

Prescott and Elliott played six postseason games together, but won only two and never got beyond the divisional round. Prescott was asked whether the change is “bittersweet.”

“It’s tough to say it’s sweet right now,” Prescott said. “I know the sweet is coming. I’m a very optimistic guy, don’t get me wrong. Change is good. I’ve always said that. It’s tough for me to see it in this moment. But I know it’s coming. And I’m excited for when it does.”