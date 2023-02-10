 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore departure: I’m upset, but I’m happy for him

  
Published February 10, 2023 04:10 AM
February 9, 2023 11:05 PM
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the 2022 NFL Honors for his humanitarian work off the football field.

The Cowboys made a major offensive change after they were eliminated from the playoffs when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and set head coach Mike McCarthy up to call the team’s plays during the 2023 season.

Many players will be impacted by that change and quarterback Dak Prescott will be at the very top of that list. Prescott briefly weighed in on Moore’s departure while making appearances at the Super Bowl in Arizona on Thursday.

“I’m upset, but I’m happy for him,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott’s happy for Moore because he is now the offensive coordinator of the Chargers and he’ll have to get over his other feelings ahead of next season in order for the team to put forth their best bid to advance past the divisional round for the first time since Prescott came to Dallas.