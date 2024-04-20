Dak Prescott on sexual assault allegation: “I know the truth”

For people facing civil and/or criminal allegations, the most common approach is to say nothing. On Friday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered limited remarks on the sexual assault claim that has been made against him.

“I know the truth,” Prescott said at the Texas Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m confident in what we filed. Very confident in what we filed. I know some things have changed in their sense in where they filed, but that doesn’t have any weighing on what we’re doing and how we’re going about our lawsuit.”

Via Fox 4 in Dallas, Prescott also dismissed the notion that the allegation has any connection to his ongoing contract situation.

“Has nothing to do with it,” Prescott said.

The alleged victim has filed a counterclaim that, among other things, accuses Prescott of sexual assault. The fact that Prescott sued first for extortion possibly waives the statute of limitations defense that would have prevented the sexual assault claim.

Regardless, the process will now move forward. And it could culminate in a civil trial.

On the criminal side, the authorities are looking into both the sexual assault claim and the allegation that the alleged victim and her lawyers have committed extortion.