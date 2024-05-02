 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott reiterates he wants to remain with Cowboys long term but focus is on 2024

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:24 PM

The Cowboys continue to insist Dak Prescott will be on the team long term, but they have done nothing to ensure that. The quarterback reiterated Thursday that he wants to remain with the Cowboys for the rest of his career, but he knows that might not happen.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and with a no-tag clause, he could leave after this season.

It’s still conversations,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “I’m aware of everything [owner Jerry Jones] said and everything he said is dead-on — communication has been back-and-forth. . . . At the end of the day, I’ve talked about [how] this is where I want to be, but my focus is on helping my team. It’s as simple as that. . . . I’m just focused on helping this team and being the best I can [be] and get better.”

The sides talked for almost two years before Prescott got his second deal. They appear nowhere close to a third deal.

Until they reach agreement, it remains possible they won’t, and Prescott will leave for somewhere else next year.

But the Cowboys do have Prescott for this season, and that gives them hope despite their lack of “all-in” moves this offseason.

In his first season with Mike McCarthy as his play caller, Prescott had a career year. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and finished second to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.

“To continue to get better,” Prescott said of his goal for 2024. “We scratched the surface, in the sense of this was our first year with Mike calling the show [on offense]. [We] continued to improve all year long. All the great things we had last year, to take it into game plan earlier in the offseason for things that may come up during the season.

“It’s going to prepare us [better] in the details and prevent us from having to make adjustments late. Another year is going to be special.”