 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott TD pass gives Cowboys early 7-0 lead

  
Published December 25, 2025 01:16 PM

The Cowboys got off to a hot start against their division rival on Christmas.

Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a 6-yard touchdown to cap Dallas’ opening drive, giving the club a 7-0 lead over Washington.

Javonte Williams showed some tough running, converting fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 44 with a 4-yard run from the Dallas 44.

Then Malik Davis had the chunk play on the possession, taking a handoff up the middle 21 yards to the Washington 31.

George Pickens got involved early as well with a 19-yard reception on third-and-5 to put the club at the 7-yard line.

A play later, Prescott hit Ferguson in the back of the end zone. Ferguson bobbled the ball a bit before securing the catch for the score.

It was Ferguson’s eighth touchdown of the season and Prescott’s 29th touchdown pass.