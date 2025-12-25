Dak Prescott TD pass gives Cowboys early 7-0 lead

The Cowboys got off to a hot start against their division rival on Christmas.

Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a 6-yard touchdown to cap Dallas’ opening drive, giving the club a 7-0 lead over Washington.

Javonte Williams showed some tough running, converting fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 44 with a 4-yard run from the Dallas 44.

Then Malik Davis had the chunk play on the possession, taking a handoff up the middle 21 yards to the Washington 31.

George Pickens got involved early as well with a 19-yard reception on third-and-5 to put the club at the 7-yard line.

A play later, Prescott hit Ferguson in the back of the end zone. Ferguson bobbled the ball a bit before securing the catch for the score.

It was Ferguson’s eighth touchdown of the season and Prescott’s 29th touchdown pass.