Dak Prescott unconcerned about CeeDee Lamb’s absence at voluntary offseason program

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is skipping the voluntary offseason workouts as he seeks a new contract. It doesn’t sound as if the sides are close to a new deal.

So, the question becomes: How long does Lamb stay away?

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin both held out into training camp in recent summers, and the Cowboys eventually gave both what they wanted before the season started.

For now, quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t fretting his No. 1 receiver’s absence.

“We’re roommates all of July, so if that’s the case, that’ll be fine,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “No worries. I know what he’s doing. I know how he’s preparing. . . . All the confidence in the way he’s preparing and how he’s doing.”

Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025. But he wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Lamb and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson both are waiting for new deals, which complicates both their situations. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase also is seeking a long-term extension. All three hope to reset the market.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s $30 million a year average is the highest at the position currently.

“The guy is a freak,” Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He deserves everything that’s coming his way. I hope he gets every single dollar he can and is the highest-paid receiver in the league, because he’s the greatest receiver in the league. No doubt.”

Lamb led the league with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.