 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott unlikely to play in the preseason

  
Published August 6, 2023 11:58 AM

Dak Prescott has not played in the preseason since 2019. It appears he will go another year without seeing action in the exhibition season.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he has not made a final determination but is “leaning” against playing Prescott in any of the three games leading into the regular season.

“We talked about it, but I haven’t made a decision,” McCarthy said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I’m leaning toward not. If I had to bet, I’d bet on no. But I don’t bet.”

The NFL didn’t play any preseason games in 2020 because of the pandemic, and then Prescott was working his way back from a fractured ankle in the 2021 preseason and a shoulder injury last preseason. He is fully healthy now, and the Cowboys want to keep him that way until opening day, even though they have a semi-new “Texas Coast” offense and a new play caller in McCarthy.

The Cowboys have three quarterbacks on the roster, leaving Cooper Rush and Will Grier to get all the preseason snaps if Prescott doesn’t play.

“We have it all written up,” McCarthy said. “We have two plans, and that’s kind of normal. In the first game, we’ll look at a certain combination. In the second game, we may flip one or two guys. I feel good about the responsibility and the way we have it outlined. We’ll have three games to work it.”