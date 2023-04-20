 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: “Very exciting” to throw with Brandin Cooks

  
Published April 20, 2023 05:14 AM
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting to know one of his new teammates this week.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, Prescott said that he had just finished his first throwing session with Brandin Cooks. The Cowboys acquired Cooks in a trade with the Texans last month and Prescott said he was impressed by what he saw from the veteran wideout.

“It’s exciting, I’ll say that. It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed,” Prescott said, via USAToday.com.

Cooks’ speed brings something different to the Cowboys offense and the hope in Dallas will be that it helps open things up for CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in a more versatile offensive attack than they had last season. With Cooks and Prescott working together, the work on creating that offense is now underway.