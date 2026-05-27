Dak Prescott wins PFWA’s Good Guy Award for his dealings with the media

The Pro Football writers of America has selected Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as its winner of the 2026 Good Guy Award.

Prescott was praised for his dealings with local and national media during the 2025 season.

Prescott, the 22nd Good Guy Award winner, is the first member of the Cowboys franchise to win the award.

Other finalists for the Good Guy Award were Browns guard Joel Bitonio and Bears safety Kevin Byard III.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Prescott, a finalist for the Good Guy Award for the second time in the past three seasons (2024, 2026), is one of the more accessible players in the league, especially at the quarterback position. He fulfills his regular media obligations and then some, and he also chats with local media in an off-the-record format to provide context. The Dallas PFWA chapter named their local Good Guy award for Prescott – the chapter’s award recipient in 2017 and 2019 – starting with the 2025 presentation.