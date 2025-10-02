Dallas Goedert returned to practice; Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson were full participants

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) returned to practice on Thursday, with a limited session.

Goedert missed Week 2 with his injury but has played the past two games. He was not on the injury report last week and had four full practices in a row before Wednesday.

Goedert, 30, has 12 receptions for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) and right tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder) returned to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) remained limited.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra missed practice with an illness.