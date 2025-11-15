Dallas Turner draws more than $34,000 in fines for two infractions

Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner will find his upcoming paychecks more than $34,000 lighter, due to a pair of infractions against the Ravens in Week 10.

Turner was fined $17,389 for roughing the passer in the second quarter of the loss to Baltimore. He landed on quarterback Lamar Jackson will his full body weight.

Turner also was fined $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle of kicker returner Justice Hill on the opening kickoff of the game.

A penalty was called on the roughing violation. No flag was thrown for the hip-drop violation.

And, yes, the two fines exceed Turner’s sack total for the year, at 1.5. It’s a fact of which Vikings fans have been keenly aware, especially since Jared Verse was on the board when Turner was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 draft.