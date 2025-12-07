Dalton Kincaid scores 5-yard TD to open third quarter, Bills trail 21-18

The Bills have started the second half by getting points on the board.

Josh Allen connected over the middle with tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 5-yard touchdown, cutting the Bengals’ lead to 21-18 with 9:20 left in the third quarter.

While Cincinnati started the possession by sacking Allen, the defensive unit committed pass interference on the next play to get Buffalo going.

Allen converted third-and-5 with a 16-yard scramble, putting the Bills in Bengals territory. Then James Cook took a swing pass 27 yards down to Cincinnati’s 9-yard line.

A play later, Allen fired a seed over the middle to Kincaid to narrow Cincinnati’s advantage to three points.

But the Bills need their defense to play much better in the second half than they did in the first if Buffalo is going to come away with a win on Sunday.