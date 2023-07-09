 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Iga Swiatek on best Wimbledon run of her career
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA CTMP results: Shank dedicates win to critics: ‘A lot of people said a lot of nasty things’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ingeechunace_230709.jpg
Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_weathertech_exthl_230709.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_mlb_texaswash_extendedhl_230709.jpg
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Iga Swiatek on best Wimbledon run of her career
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA CTMP results: Shank dedicates win to critics: ‘A lot of people said a lot of nasty things’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ingeechunace_230709.jpg
Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_weathertech_exthl_230709.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_mlb_texaswash_extendedhl_230709.jpg
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalvin Cook’s agent fuels talk of possible deal with the Jets

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 9, 2023 04:54 PM

During a recent edition of #PFTPM, the five-week hiatus answer to PFT Live, I mentioned the Jets are gaining momentum in the chase for running back Dalvin Cook. During a more recent interview with Jets reporter Paul Esden, Jr. Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, was asked to respond to my suggestion that the Jets are indeed picking up steam.

Hiller said nothing to contradict the notion that the Jets are very interested in Cook, or that Cook is very interested in the Jets. Cook has said he wants to win a Super Bowl, and Hiller’s comments make it very clear that Cook believes he could win one with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the other great players on the roster.

The key remains doing the deal. As with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, none of the interested parties have persuaded the player to accept an offer. Cook, like Hopkins, might be waiting for his market to heat up — possibly with the arrival of another team. Possibly due to a starting running back suffering an injury.

Regardless, three teams in the AFC East bear watching for Cook: the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots. Whichever one gets him will keep him away from one of the other two. At some point, that could get an all-in owner to direct his football personnel to up the offer and get it done.