Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”

Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition,” Rooney told Robin Roberts. “I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter. . . . The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

We will continue to provide updates, based on official announcements from the Bills, the league, or the Hamlin family.