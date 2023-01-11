 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

  
Peter King reflects on his experience of attending the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 game and explains how Damar Hamlin's presence was undeniable throughout the stadium and across the league.

Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home.

The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent a “comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.”

“We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a statement from the team.

The next question is whether he’ll be at Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins and, if so, whether the Bills win the game by 30 or 60 points.