Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

  
Published January 2, 2023 04:13 PM

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game.

He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother riding with him, according to ESPN.

Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception, and it looked like a routine hit when it happened. Hamlin stood up briefly and then fell backward onto the field.

A replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest.

After the medical staff reached Hamlin, they quickly signaled for a backboard and stretcher. An ambulance then came onto the field.

Several players took a knee and many, including Josh Allen, were visibly emotional as they watched the scene play out.

The game has been suspended.