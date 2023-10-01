Damar Hamlin set to play first regular season game since cardiac arrest

When the Bills ruled safety Jordan Poyer out with a knee injury on Friday, the expectation was that his absence would open the door for Damar Hamlin to play his first regular season game since going into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Week 17 games against the Bengals last season.

The Bills released their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff of their home game with the Dolphins and the safety is active for the first time this season. Hamlin did play in the preseason.

Hamlin started 13 games for the Bills last season, but Taylor Rapp is expected to get the start against the Dolphins.

On the Miami side, left tackle Terron Armstead is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Center Connor Williams had the same designation, but will not play. Liam Eichenberg is expected to start in his place.