Damon Arnette hopes for a second chance in the NFL, maybe with the Cowboys

Now that he has resolved a felony gun case from 2022, pleading guity to two misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon, Damon Arnette is hoping for a second chance in the NFL.

Arnette, a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2020, said he is flying to Dallas to meet with Cowboys officials. He did not say when that might happen.

The Cowboys are training in California but return briefly this weekend to play a preseason home game.

“If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to kill that,” Arnette told reporters outside the courtroom, via Ken Ritter of the Associated Press. “I’ve learned a lot. I’m remorseful about everything. I appreciate and respect another opportunity. I’m a better man than I was.”

Arnette, 26, signed with the Chiefs days before his January 2022 arrest in Las Vegas but released him after he was accused of pulling a gun on a valet during a dispute. In sentencing him to a $2,500 fine and 50 hours of community service today, Clark County District Judge Ronald Israel warned Arnette that he cannot possess guns or be around anyone who has a gun.