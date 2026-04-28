Damon Jones becomes first to plead guilty in latest NBA gambling scandal

The latest NBA gambling scandal has resulted in its first guilty plea.

Via the Associated Press, former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In court, Jones said that he used “insider information that I obtained as a result of my relationships as a former player.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the court, my family, my peers and also the National Basketball Association,” Jones said.

Jones, had been accused of sharing inside information regarding LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Jones was charged under both prongs of the sprawling indictment — the alleged illegal use of inside information and an allegedly rigged poker game.

Sentencing has been set for January 6, 2027. The relevant sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 21 to 27 months.