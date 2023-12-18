Damontae Kazee suspended for rest of 2023 season

The Steelers will be without Damontae Kazee for the rest of the 2023 season.

The NFL announced on Monday that Kazee has been suspended without pay for the final three games of the regular season, plus any potential postseason games, for repeated violations of player health and safety rules.

Kazee was ejected for his hit on receiver Michael Pittman in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Colts.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, writing to Kazee in part, “You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your actions were flagrant, and as a result, you were disqualified from the game. ... When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties.”

Kazee can appeal the suspension, which would be heard by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports Kazee plans to appeal.

Earlier on Monday before the decision was announced, head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to speculate as to whether or not Kazee would be suspended.

“He’s not a dirty player,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He doesn’t aspire to do some of the things that came to light under those circumstances. ... The National Football League is really clear. They put 100 percent of the onus on the defenders in those circumstances.”

Kazee recorded 61 total tackles with three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 14 games this season. He was on the field for 81 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps.