Dan Campbell: Every week more and more Lions fans show up at road games

The Lions are 3-0 on the road this season, and coach Dan Campbell says Lions fans have played a part in that.

In all three road games — at Kansas City, at Green Bay and yesterday at Tampa Bay — thousands of Lions fans turned out to cheer the road team, at some times making it sound like a Lions home game.

“The fans that travel with us and show up — I feel like every game there’s more and more showing up,” Campbell said. “We got into this game at the end, up two scores, and Tampa’s offense is on the field and I feel like they’re about to have to go into silent cadence at their own place. That says something about the support you have from the fans. It’s a good feeling, it’s a good vibe. The players and coaches notice it. We noticed it when we walked out today: ‘Look at all the blue.’”

The Lions are at Baltimore on Sunday, when they’ll try to make it 4-0 on the road — and traveling Lions fans will try to make it sound like Detroit.