Dan Campbell: Headset malfunction forced Lions to burn our last timeout

The Lions burned their last timeout in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Giants because head coach Dan Campbell’s headset wasn’t functioning properly and he couldn’t get the play call to quarterback Jared Goff.

The timeout came after the Lions had already spiked the ball to stop the clock, a bad time to use a timeout when you’re trailing in the final minute of the game, but Campbell said he had no other way to get the play called.

“The headset communication — I don’t know what happened with that, to be honest with you,” Campbell said. “I just know I couldn’t get to him. I don’t know. The procedure of what goes on, from me to him, it was just one of those oddball weird deals where, thank God it didn’t cost us that I had to use it.”

A lot went wrong for the Lions on Sunday, but they still managed to force overtime shortly after that headset malfunction, and won the game in overtime.