Dan Campbell: Hendon Hooker doing well, we’re hopeful to have him at some point in 2023

Things are going well for the 2023 Lions, as they’re currently 4-1.

They could get better with one of their draft picks potentially returning to the fold.

The team brought in quarterback Hendon Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round, knowing the quarterback still had plenty of rehab to do after suffering a torn ACL late in his final collegiate season at Tennessee. Hooker has been on the non-football injury list and head coach Dan Campbell has said this is effectively a “redshirt” year for the QB.

But Campbell noted on Friday that the team is still hopeful to have Hooker available at some point in 2023.

“Certainly there’s no setback, he’s doing well,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. Campbell added that there’s currently no timetable for Hooker’s return.

There also isn’t much urgency for Hooker to come back and play, as current QB1 Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career and the team has veteran Teddy Bridgewater as a backup. David Blough is also on the club’s practice squad.