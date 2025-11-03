 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: I did not have the Lions ready coming out of the bye

  
Published November 3, 2025 04:59 AM

Lions coach Dan Campbell said his team looked unprepared in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings despite having an extra week to get ready coming off their bye, and he puts the blame for that on himself.

“We did everything we needed to do to lose that game. We made every critical error to lose it,” Campbell said. “When you did not play well in all phases that falls on the head coach. That’s me. I did not have them ready after the bye. We made too many critical errors.”

Campbell said he never expected to see his team play the way it did in the 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

“I thought we would play well, I really did. I thought we would play well. and ultimately it’s probably one of the worst games we’ve played in a long time, so it was just the opposite of that. We looked rusty, we looked out of sync,” Campbell said. “That’s evident, that I didn’t have them ready, and gotta do a better job. A much better job.”

The Lions are now 5-3 and have already lost more games than they did all of last season, but Campbell expressed confidence that they can get things turned around.

“I’ve got to clean some stuff up, and we will,” Campbell said. “I will.”