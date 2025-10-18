Dan Campbell: I told players to make sure they punch the football

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed this week’s league memo warning teams that players will be called for a personal foul if an attempt to punch the ball leads to punching an opponent during a Saturday press conference.

Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was highlighted in the video and he said this week that he won’t be changing the way he plays as a result of the change of emphasis. That approach appears to be OK with the head coach as long as that emphasis is noted by all the Lions defenders.

“The league did say that what he is doing is legal, but if you miss with a punch it would be illegal,” Dan Campbell said. “I want to make that clear. Listen, we can’t worry about all that. When it came out, I showed it to the team and I said ‘Hey, here’s the emphasis, make sure you hit the football.’ It’s as simple as that.”

Monday night’s game against the Bucs will be the Lions’ first since the memo went out and we’ll see if it makes any changes it makes to the outcome.