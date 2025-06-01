Dan Campbell: I’m not worried about anything, Lions are where we want in my fifth year

Dan Campbell is heading into his fifth year as the head coach of the Lions, and he has revitalized a franchise that was in bad shape before he arrived. But there are also questions about his team, which lost its offensive and defensive coordinators, had a rash of injuries on defense, and has a difficult schedule with a preseason that starts early.

Campbell was asked about any concerns he might have and dismissed the idea that he would be worried about anything at all.

“I’m not worried that we don’t have pass rush, I’m not worried that we lost two coordinators, I’m not worried about injuries, I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame Game, I’m not worried about the schedule,” Campbell said. “I think it’s perfect. I think it lines up perfect. I think it’s gonna be what’s best for us with where we’re at going into 2025, my fifth year, the corps of the team’s fifth year. I really think it’s exactly what we’re going to need. The timing is perfect.”

For most of last season, the Lions looked like the best team in the NFL, but they fell short in the postseason thanks in large part to a brutal slate of injuries on defense. Again, Campbell isn’t worried about that.

“There’s not a damn thing we could do about injuries. Nobody can,” Campbell said. “I’m not worried, and the things you would worry about are the things every team would worry about, injuries. If we have another 20 injuries, yeah, that’s an issue, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”