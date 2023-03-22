Dan Campbell is the betting favorite to win coach of the year

The Lions haven’t won a division title in three decades, but they’re currently favored to win the NFC North. So it’s no surprise that Lions head coach Dan Campbell is also favored to win the NFL’s coach of the year award.

Campbell is the betting favorite to be named 2023 coach of the year at FanDuel, via MLive.com.

The odds have Campbell at +1100, just ahead of Broncos coach Sean Payton and Bears coach Matt Eberflus at +1200. Up next are Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and Panthers coach Frank Reich at +1600.

The coach of the year award usually goes to a coach whose team exhibited significant improvement from the previous season, and that may explain why the Top 5 favorites are all the coaches of teams that missed the playoffs last season. It’s easier to be recognized for coach of the year if you’re coaching a team that hasn’t been very good previously.

And the Lions, who have just one playoff win since they last won a league championship in 1957, haven’t been very good for a very long time. But Campbell appears to be building something in Detroit, and if the Lions take another step forward in 2023, Campbell should be recognized for that.