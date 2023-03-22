 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dan Campbell is the betting favorite to win coach of the year

  
Published March 22, 2023 04:20 AM
nbc_pft_gardnerjohnson_230320
March 20, 2023 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports C.J. Gardner-Johnson is heading to Detroit on a one-year deal and explore how he’s an organic fit to the Lions’ mentality and will fit the team’s needs.

The Lions haven’t won a division title in three decades, but they’re currently favored to win the NFC North. So it’s no surprise that Lions head coach Dan Campbell is also favored to win the NFL’s coach of the year award.

Campbell is the betting favorite to be named 2023 coach of the year at FanDuel, via MLive.com.

The odds have Campbell at +1100, just ahead of Broncos coach Sean Payton and Bears coach Matt Eberflus at +1200. Up next are Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and Panthers coach Frank Reich at +1600.

The coach of the year award usually goes to a coach whose team exhibited significant improvement from the previous season, and that may explain why the Top 5 favorites are all the coaches of teams that missed the playoffs last season. It’s easier to be recognized for coach of the year if you’re coaching a team that hasn’t been very good previously.

And the Lions, who have just one playoff win since they last won a league championship in 1957, haven’t been very good for a very long time. But Campbell appears to be building something in Detroit, and if the Lions take another step forward in 2023, Campbell should be recognized for that.