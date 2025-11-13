Dan Campbell: Jared Goff continues to take it another notch, continues to get better

Through nine games this season, Lions quarterback Jared Goff leads the league with a 74 percent completion rate.

He’s thrown for 2,235 yards with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions, leading to a career-high 117.7 passer rating. His 1.1 percent interception rate is also a career low.

Head coach Dan Campbell has been with Goff for the last five seasons. Does he think the quarterback is playing his best football?

“I just feel like he’s gotten better every year, that’s me. So yeah, I guess to answer that question, yes, I do,” Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think he’s settled into his own to where he just continues to take it another notch and just continues to get better. Process information, the game slows down for him. He’s playing at a high level.

“[S]imply in this walkthrough, this is the first taste of this gameplan going into Philly. What he — it’s just unbelievable, what he’s able to grasp, retain, get us into the right play, and we literally just gave it to him. You don’t even have time to digest it. You’re running onto the field and now you’re going through it, you’re walking through it. That’s one of his superpowers, right? He plays with the gray matter, and he’s got the ability to put it on the spot in tight coverage. I think that’s rare to have both. But he knows what helps him and what makes him who he is. He’s got to be able to rely on that. He’s not a guy who’s going to be able to — he’s not Lamar Jackson. So, he leans on what his abilities and skills are. He’s playing at a high level.”

Goff is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season and second with Detroit. If he continues to play well and leads the Lions to another division title, he’ll be on his way to at least another Pro Bowl berth.