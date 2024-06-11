Dan Campbell: Lions have targets on our backs, but we’ve got our targets too

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayoonkickoff_240611.jpg
Mayo acknowledges fluidity of new kickoff rule
nbc_pft_brissettonmaye_240611.jpg
Brissett: Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’
nbc_pft_smithoc_240611.jpg
How Smith will collaborate with Tomlin as OC

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayoonkickoff_240611.jpg
Mayo acknowledges fluidity of new kickoff rule
nbc_pft_brissettonmaye_240611.jpg
Brissett: Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’
nbc_pft_smithoc_240611.jpg
How Smith will collaborate with Tomlin as OC

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Lions have targets on our backs, but we’ve got our targets too

  
Published June 11, 2024 08:46 AM

There’s a different feeling around the Lions in head coach Dan Campbell’s fourth season than there was in his first three years on the job.

Campbell inherited a team that won 14 games over the previous three seasons and expectations were predictably low for his debut. The Lions lived up to those expectations, but created some hope going in Year Two and the team won nine games while just missing the playoffs. That led to even more optimism last year and a breakthrough run to the NFC Championship Game.

The hopefulness of those offseasons has been replaced by the opposite of the expectations that greeted Campbell on his arrival. The Lions have set the bar for themselves as one o the best teams in the league and that leaves them with a lot more downside possibilities than upside ones for the first time in the coach’s tenure. Campbell said the team is comfortable in that spot because they still have things to accomplish.

“I think our guys know where we’re at,” Campbell said, via Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com. “I would say this: the motivator is we still have things that we circle, too. We have our own shitlist. So we’re the team with the target on our back, but we’ve circled some people too now. We have targets, too. It’s not like we just ran through everybody last year and blew everybody out. We had losses and tough games. We have division opponents. We lost in the NFC Championship Game. So we’ve got our own targets man. And that’s the motivator.”

Campbell has outlined what he thinks the Lions need to do to knock off those targets and it will be an enjoyable season in Detroit if they prove to be as adept at reaching those goals as the ones they set in his first three years.