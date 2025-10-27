Dan Campbell: Lions haven’t played our best football yet

The Lions are coming out of their bye week with a 5-2 record and are the betting favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. But head coach Dan Campbell says they haven’t played as well as they can.

Campbell said today that as he reflects on his team after the bye, he needs to see more games in which they play their best on offense, defense and special teams.

“I really believe we haven’t played our best ball yet, collectively, in all three phases,” Campbell said. “That’s really what we’re trying to get to, is how to sharpen ourselves. We know it’s going to take every phase. Every game is different and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we have to play complete ball across the board. And just keep improving like all the teams we’re in the race with.”

Campbell said he did a lot of self-scouting during the bye and saw a lot that can improve.

“Things that we can do better,” Campbell said. “I’m talking about coaches, players, myself. All of it.”