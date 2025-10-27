 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Dan Campbell: Lions haven’t played our best football yet

  
Published October 27, 2025 05:30 PM

The Lions are coming out of their bye week with a 5-2 record and are the betting favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. But head coach Dan Campbell says they haven’t played as well as they can.

Campbell said today that as he reflects on his team after the bye, he needs to see more games in which they play their best on offense, defense and special teams.

“I really believe we haven’t played our best ball yet, collectively, in all three phases,” Campbell said. “That’s really what we’re trying to get to, is how to sharpen ourselves. We know it’s going to take every phase. Every game is different and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we have to play complete ball across the board. And just keep improving like all the teams we’re in the race with.”

Campbell said he did a lot of self-scouting during the bye and saw a lot that can improve.

“Things that we can do better,” Campbell said. “I’m talking about coaches, players, myself. All of it.”