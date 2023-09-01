Dan Campbell: Lions need to know where Travis Kelce is when the play breaks down

The Lions are just six days away from opening the 2023 NFL season against the Chiefs, and Detroit head coach Dan Campbell knows his defense is going to have its hands full.

Campbell discussed the challenge of facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying the Lions have to disrupt the Chiefs’ offense. But he said even if the play breaks down, Mahomes will look for tight end Travis Kelce and often find him.

“There’s a way to limit what they do a little bit, and it’s going to take every one of us defensively. You’ve got to play your keys, do your job, but when the play breaks down you’ve got to stay alive, and stay alive for six, seven seconds. And you better find out where 87 is when that play breaks down,” Campbell said of Kelce.

The Lions have been one of the most-hyped teams of this NFL offseason, but they’re 6.5-point underdogs at Kansas City on Thursday night. If they can’t contain Mahomes and Kelce, the hype could end in a hurry.