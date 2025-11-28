Dan Campbell on Amon-Ra St. Brown: It’s not “long-term” but “could be a week or two”

Early in Thursday’s loss to the Packers, the Lions lost receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with an ankle injury. He’ll apparently miss more than the vast majority of the Thanksgiving game.

After the 31-24 loss to the Packers, Lions coach Dan Campbell provided an update to reporters.

Campbell said the St. Brown injury isn’t believed to be “long, long-term,” but that “it could be a week or two” until St. Brown returns.

The Lions, now 7-5, need him. The Cowboys bring a three-game winning streak to town next Thursday night, with three of the final four Detroit games on the road — at Rams, Steelers, at Vikings, at Bears. Amazing as it sounds, the Lions are in grave danger of not making it to the playoffs.

St. Brown, who needs six catches over the balance of the season to set the record for the most receptions in a player’s first five seasons, had no targets before the injury.